Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Loop Industries (LOOP)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2021 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

10/19/2021 – Loop Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/12/2021 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

10/7/2021 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LOOP stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $610.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Get Loop Industries Inc alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.