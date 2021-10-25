Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Loop Industries (LOOP)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/21/2021 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
- 10/19/2021 – Loop Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 10/12/2021 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
- 10/7/2021 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
LOOP stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $610.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.