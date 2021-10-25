$54.40 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post sales of $54.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $220.95 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.