CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Lowered to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

