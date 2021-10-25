Zacks Investment Research Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Experian stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

