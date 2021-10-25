Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
DBOEY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
