Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

