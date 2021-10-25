Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

TREX stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

