Brokers Set Expectations for Kering SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kering in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

