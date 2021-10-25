Critical Survey: Cango (NYSE:CANG) versus Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Cat and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million 28.45 -$13.24 million N/A N/A Cango $314.55 million 2.06 $516.40 million $3.40 1.27

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -264.75% -579.23% -111.33% Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Red Cat and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cango beats Red Cat on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

