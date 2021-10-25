Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £75.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,742.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

