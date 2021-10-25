Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $210.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.45.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $197.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.94. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.