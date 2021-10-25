Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $78,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.