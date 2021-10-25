Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

