Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMT stock opened at $374.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.65. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

