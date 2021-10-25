Financial Contrast: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valley National Bancorp and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.85, suggesting a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Omni Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.58 $390.61 million $0.96 14.38 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Omni Financial Services

Omni Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial product and services. Its product and services include immediate, deferred and fixed annuities; group medical, employee, life, disability, long term care and term life insurance products. The company was founded by Stephen M. Klein and Jeffrey L. Levine in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.