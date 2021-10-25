Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.400-$1.480 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.