Wintrust Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

