(CUM.TO) (CUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect (CUM.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$142.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.80 million.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.