Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $830.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $800.00 to $830.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.03.

Shares of TSLA opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $910.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.79, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

