Royal Bank of Canada Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $29.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.84.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

