Morgan Stanley Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $255.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.63.

Shares of EFX opened at $268.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.93. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

