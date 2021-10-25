Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Mattel has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mattel by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 99.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,185,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,458,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 410,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

