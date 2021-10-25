Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.