Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lam Research Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $8.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $34.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.30 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $556.74 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

