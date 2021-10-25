Stephens Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $87.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price raised by Stephens from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.67 on Friday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $43,701,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $40,295,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

