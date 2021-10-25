Desjardins Trims High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Target Price to C$13.50

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HITI. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

