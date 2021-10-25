Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

