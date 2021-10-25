Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.33.

Pool stock opened at $503.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $514.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.