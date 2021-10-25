Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Globe Life Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

