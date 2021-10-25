The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $85.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

