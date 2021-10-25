Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $158.39 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $92.70 and a 1 year high of $159.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.77.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.