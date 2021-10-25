ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOW opened at $686.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.85. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $692.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.58.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

