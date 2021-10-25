Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of USM opened at $31.45 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in United States Cellular by 5.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

