Financial Contrast: Paycor HCM (PYCR) versus Its Peers

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 365 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Paycor HCM to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 137.78 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.86 billion $365.12 million 96.55

Paycor HCM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -142.64% -64.47% -4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paycor HCM and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2426 12314 22743 634 2.57

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

