Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) versus Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 25.85% 7.84% 0.86% Republic First Bancorp 9.43% 6.41% 0.38%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Associated Banc and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 5 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.42 $306.77 million $1.86 12.16 Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.22 $5.05 million $0.13 24.15

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

