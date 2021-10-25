HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.21 ($94.36).

Shares of HEI opened at €63.92 ($75.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

