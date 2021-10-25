Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed an average rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.43.

SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock worth $193,710,278 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

