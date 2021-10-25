Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

