Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.