Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.