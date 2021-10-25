Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 198.86 ($2.60) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

