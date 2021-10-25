Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMA. Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.79.

CMA opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. Comerica has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $88.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Comerica by 241.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 110.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Comerica by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

