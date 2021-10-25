PPG Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $161.72 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

