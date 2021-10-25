Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of BOKF opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.