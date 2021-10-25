Analysts Set Expectations for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

NYSE:WGO opened at $67.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $13,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

