Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.87 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

CROX stock opened at $149.76 on Monday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.