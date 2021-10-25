Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 target price on Gecina and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.81. Gecina has a 1 year low of $122.78 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.