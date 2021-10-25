Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HTZZ opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

