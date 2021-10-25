Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KHNGY. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $78.44.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

