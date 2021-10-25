Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.86.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$51.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$65.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

