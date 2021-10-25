Citigroup Lowers Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

RDEIY stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

